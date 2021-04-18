Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

LON:SPX opened at £121.30 ($158.48) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 8,480 ($110.79) and a 1 year high of £123.35 ($161.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is £113.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 51.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

