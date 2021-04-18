Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.73.

TOY stock opened at C$40.10 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.14.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.3863389 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

