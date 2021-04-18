Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $2.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $26.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $119.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. 122,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $381.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

