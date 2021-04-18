Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:SPE opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

