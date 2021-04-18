SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,324,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

