SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

