SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

