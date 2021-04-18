SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

