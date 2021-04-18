South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.17 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

