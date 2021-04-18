Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.28 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

