Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.