Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

BA stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

