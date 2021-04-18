Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.26. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 132,116 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

