Sonoco Products’ (SON) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

