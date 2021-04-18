SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $42,716.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

