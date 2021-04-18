Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

