Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $18,783,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

