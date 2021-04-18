SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

