SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.49 Million

Brokerages expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $337.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.49 million to $352.50 million. SLM posted sales of $400.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SLM by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,553,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

