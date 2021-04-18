Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

