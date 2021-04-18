Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,527 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. TriState Capital comprises approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in TriState Capital were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

