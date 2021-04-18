SimpliFi Inc. Sells 978 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 236,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

