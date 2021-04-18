Simon X. Benito Sells 2,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Simon X. Benito sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.