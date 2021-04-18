Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 735 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for about 3.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

