Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 45,029 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Signature Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

