Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.50. 5,629,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,415.86, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

