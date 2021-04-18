Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.36 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

HD traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.08. 6,213,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.