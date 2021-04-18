Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 734 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. 4,532,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $392.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

