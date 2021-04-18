Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.37 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $101.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.