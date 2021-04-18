Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

