Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $665.93 and a 200-day moving average of $634.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.