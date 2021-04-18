Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Drops By 37.2%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of YRD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.