Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Drops By 27.7%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 396,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Insurance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

