Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Increases By 71.1%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.