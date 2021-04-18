Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Increases By 71.1%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
About TV Asahi
