Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Drops By 25.7%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TWN stock remained flat at $$29.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

In other The Taiwan Fund news, Director Warren Olsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.