Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Increases By 66.1%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,227,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 1,340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Technogym has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, stretching equipment, and tools and accessories.

