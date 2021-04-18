Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Increases By 66.1%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,227,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 1,340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Technogym has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.
Technogym Company Profile
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.