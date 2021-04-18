Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Rises By 59.6%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

