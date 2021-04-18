Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Increases By 68.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 947,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last ninety days.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.