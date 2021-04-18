Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Increases By 35.6%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCRRF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

