Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Increases By 35.6%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCRRF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
