Short Interest in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Drops By 21.7%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,438 shares of company stock worth $967,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

