Short Interest in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Increases By 41.0%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 243,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $369.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

