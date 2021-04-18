Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Decreases By 27.6%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NXJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,923. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.