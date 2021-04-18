Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreases By 26.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 472,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $206.22. 127,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,521. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.16. Nordson has a 52 week low of $140.10 and a 52 week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

