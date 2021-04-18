Short Interest in Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Expands By 84.6%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $10.88 on Friday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

