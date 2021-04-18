Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Rises By 38.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUSN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Hudson Capital has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

