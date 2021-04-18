Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expands By 71.9%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

