Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Decreases By 20.9%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 979,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GNL stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 246.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 85,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,659 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 20.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 137,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.