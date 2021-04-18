Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Decreases By 36.0%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 64,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,625. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

