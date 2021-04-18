Short Interest in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Declines By 40.1%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

