Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Declines By 38.2%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 419,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FNHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 96,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $80.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

